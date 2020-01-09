Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aramark’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.51.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

