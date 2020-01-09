Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coro Mining Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:COP)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Coro Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year.

Shares of COP opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Coro Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

