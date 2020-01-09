Kohl’s Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

