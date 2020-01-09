Varian Medical Systems, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $8.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.02.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,423 shares of company stock worth $2,395,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

