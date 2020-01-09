Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

LOW opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

