Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after acquiring an additional 259,917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 130,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.