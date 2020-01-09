Brokers Set Expectations for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

