Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

MAKSY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

