CARLSBERG AS/S Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

