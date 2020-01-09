CARLSBERG AS/S Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.
