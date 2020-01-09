Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

