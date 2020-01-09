FY2020 EPS Estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BHOOY opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.18. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

