ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$15.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$341,673.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$512,500. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Insiders have sold a total of 131,667 shares of company stock worth $2,716,531 in the last ninety days.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

