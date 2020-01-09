Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

