FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

