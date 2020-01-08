Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $23,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $15,804,000.

Shares of RRC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

