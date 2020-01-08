Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Target Price at $46.50

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

NYSE HWC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.