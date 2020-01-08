Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 248 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.27. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,078.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

