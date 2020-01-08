Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.