Brokerages Set Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $89.58

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,197 shares of company stock worth $12,824,424 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

