Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,353.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 322,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

