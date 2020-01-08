Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,353.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 322,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Range Resources Corp. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Range Resources Corp. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Corp Target Price at $46.50
Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Corp Target Price at $46.50
Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Target Price at $60.75
Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Target Price at $60.75
Nielsen Holdings PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Nielsen Holdings PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Brokerages Set Solaredge Technologies Inc Price Target at $89.58
Brokerages Set Solaredge Technologies Inc Price Target at $89.58


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report