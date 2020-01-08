Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares valued at $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.