Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $986,381.00 and approximately $1,761.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.02902847 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00637487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,807,150 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.