Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE SHAK opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

