Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FIX

FIX began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of SR opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spire by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spire by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

