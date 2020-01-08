Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 350,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

