Everest Re Group’s (RE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.60.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $274.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $204.84 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Everest Re Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

