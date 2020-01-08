Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

QUAD stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO David J. Honan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Frankowski purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,350 shares of company stock worth $195,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

