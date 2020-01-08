Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SR. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

