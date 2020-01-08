Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

SHLX opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,478 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 184,592 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

