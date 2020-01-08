Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

