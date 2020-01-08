Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Shares of Square stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

