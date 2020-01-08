RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of RLJ opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 356,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

