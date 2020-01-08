BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

