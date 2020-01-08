BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.44.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
