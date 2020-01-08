Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

