Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.