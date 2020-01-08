CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSP stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. CSP has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.