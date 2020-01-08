Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

