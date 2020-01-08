CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAH opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. CounterPath has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Get CounterPath alerts:

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.