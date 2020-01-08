The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HCKT opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

