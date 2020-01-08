Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.85.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Belden by 23.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 15.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 683.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

