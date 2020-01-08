Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

GSHD opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.90 million, a P/E ratio of 222.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $31,935,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $6,387,878.44. Insiders sold 404,790 shares of company stock worth $17,088,649 over the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $14,474,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $7,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $6,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

