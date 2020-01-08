GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE GLOP opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $787.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

