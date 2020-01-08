salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.06.

salesforce.com stock opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $176.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,242 shares of company stock valued at $61,928,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 66,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

