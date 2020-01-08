Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CENT opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

