Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 139,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

