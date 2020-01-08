Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $9,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

