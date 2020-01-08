Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 651,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

