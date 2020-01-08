ValuEngine Upgrades Cato (NYSE:CATO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Cato has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cato in the third quarter worth $106,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.