Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSM. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.82.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 712,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

