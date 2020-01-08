Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $275,762.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Mercury has a total market cap of $275,762.00 and $230.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

